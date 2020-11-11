Former Masonic temple finds new life as Hudson Falls arts hub

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Area lawyer Bill Nikas has known the local Masonic temple well since his own childhood.

In the 1980s, he watched as the Masons lost the building in foreclosure, and as it sat vacant in disrepair for over 30 years.

Now, he’s done something about it; and so the Sandy Hill Arts Center was born.

A two-year, $2 million renovation project finished in September on the five-story, 21,000 square foot building, which Nikas purchased himself in 2015. The money came from Empire State Development grants and a large amount of Nikas’ own money, all towards repainting, restoring historic items, getting pests out and cleaning asbestos and mold up. Doors and walls were knocked down, all in the name of making the space usable again.

The result is a home fit for shops, four art studios (one currently vacant), and two performance or gathering spaces. There’s also a restaurant space, with a local tenant hoping to serve Italian cuisine there next spring.

Nikas said one of the building’s event spaces has already started to rack up reservations for weddings.

