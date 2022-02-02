SARCOXIE, Mo. (KSNF) — A former Missouri teacher charged with having sexual relations with a student is now having her charges dropped after she and the student married.

Baylee Turner, who taught English at Sarcoxie High School in 2019 at age 23, was charged that year with having sexual intercourse with one of her male students.

However, the now 26-year-old Turner and the former student have married, meaning he can not be asked to testify against her. The two have since moved out of state with Turner surrendering her teaching license.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, Turner admitted having sex with a student at a residence during the week of Jan. 14-21, 2019. The document did not provide the student’s age or gender but stated that the student acknowledged the act during that time period, reported the Joplin Globe at the time.

Turner had been charged with sexual contact with a student by a school district employee, volunteer or elected or appointed school official. The felony charge is punishable by up to four years in prison. The court had ordered her not to have contact with anyone younger than 16 after her release after posting a $10,000 bond.