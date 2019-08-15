Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., his family escape plane crash in Tennessee without serious injuries: Sheriff

First responders on the scene after Dale Earnhart Jr.’s plane crashed in Tennessee, August 15, 2019. (WJHL)

Race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family escaped a plane crash in Tennessee without serious injuries on Thursday, said the local sheriff.

The race car driver, his wife and child were on board along with the pilot and one other person, as well as the family dog, said Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford.

The Cessna Citation rolled off the end of a runway after landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, about 65 miles north of Asheville, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The race car driver was taken to Johnson City Medical Center. He was the only person on board who was hospitalized, said the sheriff.

His injuries were described as cuts and abrasions.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.