Former NY Governor George Pataki reacts to Gov. Cuomo’s resignation

(WETM) – Former New York Governor George Pataki called Tuesday a “sad and disappointing day for New York” following the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo amid multiple sexual harassment allegations.

“I was surprised on the one hand because Governor Cuomo vowed to fight it out until the end, but on the other hand, it was inevitable,” said Pataki.

The Governor announced he would resign in 14 days following the Attorney General’s report on allegations of sexual harassment. Pataki says he believes Cuomo would have been impeached by the state legislature and that while it is a sad day for the state, it’s a “new start.”

Despite Cuomo stepping aside, Pataki believes the multitude of state and criminal investigations into the Governor should continue, even if impeachment isn’t possible.

“The scandals out there should still be investigated. The nursing home scandal, over 15,000 people dead, why did that happen when everyone knew it was just ridiculous to put the COVID-positive patients in nursing homes when they were desperately saying they couldn’t handle them and we had the Javits Center and the USS Comfort sitting virtually empty?”

The former Governor said he believes investigations into misuse of state resources should also be continued.

The U.S. Department of Justice has declined to investigate New York’s COVID-19 nursing home deaths, and Governor Cuomo says his office was following CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 positive patients and nursing homes.

Pataki says he will reach out to Lt. Governor Hochul and that he wishes her well “because we need a new direction in this state.”

“We’ve been through worse. We’re a great state, we’re a great people and we need to change the direction not just in the governor’s office but in the economic policies, the criminal justice policies, the education policy, so many others, but perhaps this can be the beginning of that new day and I’ve always been optimistic about New York. There’s no reason we can’t have a better tomorrow.”