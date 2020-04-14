Former NY Governor George Pataki shares insight on COVID-19 handling

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – He was governor of New York during the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, remaining on the frontline during that horrific time in our nation’s history. Now, New York’s 53rd governor, Gov. George Pataki, is giving insight into the state and federal response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The former governor spoke exclusive Monday afternoon to 18 News’ Zach Wheeler via Skype from his home. The Republican, who defeated Governor Mario Cuomo in 1994, the father of now Governor Andrew Cuomo, shared his thoughts on how Governor Cuomo is handling the pandemic.

You can watch his response here;

Governor George Pataki’s new book “Beyond the Great Divide: How A Nation Became A Neighborhood,” is set to be released Tuesday.

Here is a description of the book:

Drawing on Pataki’s memories, notes, crises, and critical events, The Great Divide gives an unprecedented, shocking, heart-pounding inside view into what happened before, during, and after 9/11. The Governor reflects on where our country is today and how we can rebuild a common future and perhaps return to a time when a nation became a neighborhood. Beyond the Great Divide: How A Nation Became A Neighborhood

by Governor George Pataki (Author), Trey Radel

