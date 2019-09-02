Former NYS Senator Bill Larkin dies at 91

(WSYR-TV) Former State Senator Bill Larkin has passed away at the age of 91.

In a post, his Facebook Page reads: “It is with a heavy but full heart that we announce our beloved Senator Bill Larkin has passed away.”

Larkin served as a State Senator for 28 years, representing the Hudson Valley.

Senator Larkin has served for over 40 years in the New York State Legislature, having served in the Assembly from 1979-1990.

He was first elected to the New York State Senate in November 1990, prior to that he served as an Executive Assistant in the New York State Senate, and from 1976-1977 was Supervisor of the Town of New Windsor.

Governor Cuomo releasing a statement that said in part: