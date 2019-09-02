Former NYS Senator Bill Larkin dies at 91

(WSYR-TV) Former State Senator Bill Larkin has passed away at the age of 91.
In a post, his Facebook Page reads: “It is with a heavy but full heart that we announce our beloved Senator Bill Larkin has passed away.”
Larkin served as a State Senator for 28 years, representing the Hudson Valley.
Senator Larkin has served for over 40 years in the New York State Legislature, having served in the Assembly from 1979-1990.
He was first elected to the New York State Senate in November 1990, prior to that he served as an Executive Assistant in the New York State Senate, and from 1976-1977 was Supervisor of the Town of New Windsor.
Governor Cuomo releasing a statement that said in part:
“Senator Larkin began his lifetime of public service by serving in combat during World War II, and it continued during the Korean War and 23 more years of service in the United States Army. We owe him and his family the greatest debt of gratitude for his heroism and tireless devotion to our country.”GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO