Former SU football player, wife make $25 million gift commitment to Syracuse University Athletics Department

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A game changer for the Syracuse University Athletics Department.

Former offensive guard John Lally ’82 and his wife, Laura, made a $25 million dollar gift commitment to support Syracuse University Athletics.

Lally, who was an offensive guard for the Orange from 1977-1982, is also a graduate of the Whitman School of Management. He earned a dual degree in marketing and transportation and distribution management and is the former president and owner of PCB Piezotronics Inc., headquartered in Depew, New York.

John and Laura Lally have also been involved with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western New York.

Syracuse University has not said what the gift will be used for, but promised that more details will be released later this fall in conjunction with 150th anniversary events and activities.

Lally also established a scholarship in the Whitman School in his mother’s honor.

Lally and his wife were presented a commemorative football during Saturday’s game against Western Michigan at the Carrier Dome.