SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jesse Edwards has committed to play basketball at West Virginia next season. He picked WVU over the likes of Gonzaga and Kansas.

The former Syracuse center was a third-team All-ACC selection this past season. He averaged 14.5 points a game, leading the ACC in field goal percentage. He was second in the conference, pulling down 10.3 rebounds per game.

Edwards will have one year of eligibility remaining, due to the Covid-19 season. He’s the fourth Syracuse men’s basketball player to enter the transfer portal following this season.