Former Syracuse star Taj Harris is transferring to Kentucky

(WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse Orange star wide receiver Taj Harris has found a new football home.

Harris tweeted out Saturday that he will play for University of Kentucky next season.

I found home 💙 I commit to the University of Kentucky 🔵⚪️ #BBN pic.twitter.com/pM01SMLwVr — Taj Harris 🕷 (@_harris3) November 6, 2021

Harris, who is ninth all-time in receiving yards at Syracuse, played in just three games this season before announcing his intention of entering the transfer portal. This decision came as head coach Dino Babers moved to more of a rushing centered attack on offense focused around Sean Tucker and newly named starting quarterback Garrett Shrader.

Since the decision, Syracuse has vastly improved on offense and is now one win away from securing their first bowl berth since 2018.

In his three seasons at Syracuse, Harris caught 151 balls for 2028 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Kentucky, a member of the SEC, is 6-2 this season and ranked 18th in the College Football Playoff Ranking.