BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former Ballston Spa High School teacher was sentenced to four to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for first-degree sexual abuse. Crim Trerise, 57, pleaded guilty in March.

The former math teacher had sexual contact with four children under the age of 14. The crimes took place in the Town of Greenfield, and the victims were known to Trerise.