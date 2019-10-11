Former track, cross country coach pleads guilty to federal charges of sexually exploiting a child

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A former high school track and cross country coach who was arrested last October has pleaded guilty to federal charges of sexual exploitation of a child and receiving child pornography.

Martin Nicholson, 32, from Geddes, admitted he threatened to cut off a relationship with a child between 2012 and 2015 unless that child produced sexually explicit images of another minor who was younger than 14. Nicholson told investigators once he got the images, he posted them on the internet.

Nicholson will be sentenced on February 25th of next year and faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender.