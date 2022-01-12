FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum is remembering the contributions, Colonel Mike Plummer made to the North Country and the 10th Mountain Division after he died on Tuesday at 83 years old.

According to the Fort Drum website, Plummer advocated for the 10th Mountain Division since 1984 when he pushed for Fort Drum to home the new infantry division. He was put in charge of the decision after the general forming the new division tasked Plummer with flying to northern New York to scope out the area.

It was then that Plummer decided that Drum was the ideal setting for cold-weather exercises and the right location for the infantry division to be located. His connection with the North Country stood firm over time, and after his second retirement from active-duty service at Fort Drum in 1991, he settled in Watertown with his family.

After retiring, Plummer remained an active member of the military community by opening his own global consulting business which helped build bridges of understanding between the military and civilian communities. He also served with fellow citizens at the Watertown Rotary, Italian-American Club, other civic groups and volunteered alongside veterans.

According to the Fort Drum website, Plummer previously stressed the importance of giving back to the community.

“We are all a part of the community,” Plummer said. “We all benefit from the community. And we all, therefore, should contribute to the community.”

He also is known for his Adopt a Platoon program, which he launched in 1992. The program allows residents to “adopt” platoons during deployments by sending them letters and care packages.

10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Commander Major General Milford H. Beagle Jr. expressed his appreciation for Plummer and his dedication to the North Country in a tweet on Tuesday.

“He was a patriot, a consummate family man, and we were lucky enough to call him a friend,” Beagle said in a tweet.

More information about Plummer and his career can be found on the Fort Drum website.