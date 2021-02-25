Fort Drum reacts to startling training video circulating social media

(WSYR-TV) — A disturbing video is circulating on social media showing a 10th Mountain Division training exercise where soldiers were pointing their rifles at one another while using live ammunition.

A spokesperson confirmed that they are looking into addressing what they say are training shortfalls.

“We ran it down to the ground. It is our folks and it really hurts to say that. It is not standard, it is not how we do business. It is not acceptable,” said Command Sergeant Major Mario Terenas.

The spokesperson says the safety of their soldiers is always their number one priority during all training exercises.