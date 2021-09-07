Fort Drum soldiers return home from Afghanistan

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some of the last Fort Drum soldiers stationed in Afghanistan returned home Monday afternoon.

More than 100 soldiers from the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry, also known as the Polar Bears made it home safely after more than nine months in Afghanistan.

The Polar Bears were tasked with securing Kabul’s airport as the city fell to the Taliban. Despite the dangerous mission, there were no casualties within the unit.

Soldiers said being back is a hard feeling to describe.

“It’s honestly quite surreal,” said First Lieutenant Hunter Tuttle. “It doesn’t quite feel real yet. At the same time, immensely excited to be home and to see my family.”

The ceremony was held for the returning soldiers who got the chance to reunite with friends and family members.