OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR) — Friends of Fort Ontario State Historic Site is hosting its fifth annual National Wreaths Across America (WAA) Day program on Saturday, December 17 at 12:00 p.m.

The ceremony is going to be held inside the Old Stone Fort and conclude at the Post Cemetary.

More than 3,400 locations across the world are participating in the worldwide event, including Fort Ontario. WAA events are free, non-denominational and open to the public.

If you want to remember those who have fallen and honor those who serve, you can volunteer on Wreath Across America’s website to lay wreaths at as many graves as possible. If you can’t come but want to support the event you can become a sponsor as well.

Oswego’s WAA program speakers include Oswego Mayor William Barlow Jr., WAA Location Coordinator Corey S. King, Fort Ontario Historic Site Assistant Danielle Funiciello, and special guest speaker Warrant Officer 1 Walker Spradlin, UH60 medivac pilot with the 3 – 10 General Support Aviation Brigade at Fort Drum.

After the speakers’ presentations, attendees will participate in the “Parade of Wreaths” and escort the remembrance wreaths from the Old Stone Fort to the Post Cemetery.

Every December, thousands of wreaths are escorted by way of volunteer tractor trailer trucks from Columbia Falls, Maine to Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. for National Wreaths Across America Day. National Wreaths Across America Day is carried out in all 50 states, U.S. territories, and beyond and along the way, trucks make dozens of stops including Fort Ontario.

The Fort Ontario Post Cemetery is the final resting place of 77 officers, soldiers and civilians who served at or who were associated with Fort Ontario from the French and Indian War to World War II.

For more information about the Oswego program, contact Corey King at 315-343-4711 or coreyking18@outlook.com. Updates will be posted on the Wreaths Across America Fort Ontario Facebook page.