FORT PLAIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Fort Plain man was arrested on Thursday following a pipe bomb investigation that shut down several roads for hours, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Gregory Campione, 46, faces several charges.

On Thursday, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Plain Police Department responded to a report of a pipe bomb inside a car on Main Street in Fort Plain. Several roads were closed while an investigation took place. A New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit was requested to aid in the investigation.

The area was deemed safe and roads were reopened after several hours, however, the investigation continued. After executing a warrant at the residence they believed the explosive device to be located, deputies arrested Campione.

Charges:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Campione was arraigned in the Town of Minden Court and was released on his own recognizance. He is set to appear in court at a later date.