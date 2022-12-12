OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police is reporting that a man from Fort Plain has been charged with Vehicular Manslaughter and Driving While Intoxicated in the fatal crash that occurred in the Town of Pittsfield on December 9.

Around 2:06 am on Saturday, July 23, troopers arrived at the scene of a fatal one-car accident on Shacktown Mountain Road in the Town of Pittsfield. On the scene, they found a vehicle that was driving east when it went off the road, continued down an embankment, and then hit trees.

The 22-year-old passenger, Payton Stirone of Mount Vision, NY was pronounced deceased by emergency responders on the scene. The 22-year-old driver, Brian T. Christman of Fort Plain, NY was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown.

On Friday, December 9, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Oneonta arrested Christman on the following charges:

Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree (Class D Felony)

Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor)

Christman was processed at SP Oneonta Monday morning and arraigned before a judge.