FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Tiffani Brownell, 32, of Fort Plain, was arrested on welfare fraud charges. Brownell was arraigned at the Town of Mohawk Court and is scheduled to reappear at a later date.

According to police investigations, Brownell filed two SNAP applications and one HEAP application where she failed to disclose her physical address, all members in her household, and all income earned within the household. As a result, Brownell received $3,096 in SNAP benefits and $761 in HEAP benefits she was not entitled to.

Brownell was charged with the following: