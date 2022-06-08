PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — For children in the foster care system, life is notoriously tumultuous. Kids with behavior issues in particular struggle to stay in homes and find a community.

To help children struggling to succeed in the foster care system, a new Foster Care Stabilization Center opened Tuesday under the guidance of Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference.

The center can accommodate up to 18, and provides medical, behavioral, and educational support to help stabilize the behavior of troubled Monroe county youth in the system.

Children’s Home runs an array of programs throughout New York State, all with an emphasis on permanence and keeping kids connected to families and communities.

When possible, they work to find appropriate long-term placements.

The program is licensed and monitored by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services in

Rochester, with additional monitoring from the Monroe County Department of Human Services.