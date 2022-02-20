CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Cat overpopulation is an ongoing issue in the United States, including right here in Central New York, and it’s only getting worse. The CNY Cat Coalition is hoping to change that, but they need the public’s help.

Whether stray or feral, outdoor cats are usually roaming around in most neighborhoods with nowhere to go. It’s a problem we see and hear about often. But the Central New York Cat Coalition is working to put an end to it.

“If you’ve been taking cats out of your own neighborhood, you’ve been doing spay neuter, you’ve been doing that kind of stuff that’s the kind of help that’s most beneficial to us,” says Courtney Armbruster, President of the Board of the CNY Cat Coalition.

The Humane Society of the United States says overpopulation is a serious concern. According to the nonprofit organization, two percent of roughly 30 to 40 million community cats in the U.S. have been spayed or neutered. These cats are feral and stray, and they produce around 80 percent of the kittens born in the U.S. each year.

The Humane Society says 85 percent of the estimated 75 to 80 million pet cats in the U.S. have already been spayed or neutered and several have kittens before they are spayed or neutered.

If these kittens are allowed outside, many of them are adding to the number of outdoor cats, along with the issues related to them. Many outdoor cats do not have a home, but the CNY Cat Coalition says the public can help change that.

“Somebody who is just willing to open their home up to one or more cats in need who really just need love on a day-to-day basis before they can find their forever home. We take animals from all kinds of situations. So if they’ve been outside, they might be skittish and a little bit nervous of people. We need somebody who is willing to give them the time to help them become adoptable so that they can get that forever home,” says Armbruster.

All cats rescued through the CNY Cat Coalition are fixed, tested, and vaccinated.

Cats ready to be adopted are at Petco in North Syracuse, PetSmart in Clay, PetSmart in Fairmount, and the Luna Cafe on Fayette Street by the University.

Armbruster added, “Cats at our adoption centers are here for up to three weeks. If they’re not adopted within three weeks, they go back to our foster homes and get a little recuperation from being in our stores.”

Once the cats are ready again, they’ll go back up for adoption.

The CNY Cat Coalition also has cats the public can view on their website through petfinder.com. The cats you see online are available for adoption. If you are interested in one of the cats you see online, you can schedule a meet and greet with a representative from the CNY Cat Coalition.

If you’re interested in fostering a cat or adopting, click here.