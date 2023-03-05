ULSTER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ulster County SPAC (UCSPCA) is in need of fosters for a variety of kittens. The UCSPCA will also be hosting its annual kitten shower later in March inviting the public to donate supplies for kittens coming into the shelter.

Bottle baby kittens, weaned kittens, kittens still in the care of their mama cat, orphaned kittens, and kittens awaiting adoption are looking to be fostered. The UCSPCA explains kittens do need a lot of attention and care and are looking for fosters that can be home to care for the kittens. Kittens are expected to stay with the foster until they’re adopted through the UCSPCA.

The UCSPCA will provide fosters with all veterinary care along with food, toys and necessary equipment for fostering. Fosters just need to have the space, time, and reliable transportation to care for the animals. Community members interested in signing up as kitten fosters, or fostering an adult cat or dog, should visit the UCSPCA website for more information.

The kitten shower will be held on March 25 where people can drop off items needed to care for kittens, such as kitten wet food, nursing bottles, heating pads, and more. Donations can be made during the Kitten Shower on March 25 during the shelter’s open hours, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All other donations are also accepted at all times in donation bins at 20 Wiedy Road in Kingston, just off of Sawkill Road.