COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Founding member and singer of the 1980s metal band Ratt is coming to the Cohoes Music Hall. Stephen Percy “The Voice of Ratt” is set to perform on February 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Percy and his band will be performing Ratt’s best hits such as “Round & Round,” “Wanted Man,” “Lay It Down” “Lack Of Communication,” and “Dance.” As founder, singer and songwritter, Pearcy led Ratt to mega multi platinum success each year from 1984 to 1991.

Tickets are available on the Cohoes Music Hall website. For more information, you can call (518) 434-0776 or visit the venue’s website.