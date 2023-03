SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to 911, there was a four car crash on 690 Eastbound, around 4 p.m., with one of the cars going off the highway and ending up on Canal Street.

911 also reports of some injuries.

AMR, Syracuse Police and Syracuse Fire Department were all on the scene.

Traffic backed up near Exit 14 – Teall Avenue.

Lanes are closed at and around Exit 15 at Midler Avenue.