The Best NY Burger competition logo (courtesy: New York Beef Council)

CENTRAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ale & Angus, Angry Garlic, Bear Creek and Brewer Union Café are all in the top ten for this years “Best New York Burger.”

This competition, held by the New York Beef Council, annually, features establishments from all over the state, with CNY claiming four of the remaining spots in the top 10.

They’ll face off in the final four showdown at Onondaga Community College on May 8.