GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Those who live or work in Glens Falls and the surrounding area are likely familiar with the flavorful findings in store every year at Take a Bite, the annual food festival that takes over lower Glen Street. This spring, a new event inspired by Taste of the North Country is cooking up something of its own.

SUNY Adirondack’s culinary arts center on Hudson Avenue is set to host its first Taste of the Future event, a fine-dining experience supporting the Kiwanis Club of Glens Falls. The 6 p.m. dinner on Friday, April 14, will feature a full menu by Seasoned Executive Chef Matt Bolton, paired with beers from Mean Max Brew Works. The four-course menu is every bit inspired by Taste of the North Country – and fueled by a passion for local food that only grew over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Taste of the North Country has been a staple in our community since the start of my food service career,” Bolton said in an announcement. “The Kiwanis organization has been a leader in our community at giving back, and we have been a proud sponsor of Taste of the North Country’s demo tent and an active booth participant throughout my tenure at the college. With the pandemic sidelining the event the past few years, we can assist in recovery of the Kiwanis community goals. We love our community, and we love to give back while incorporating student education and partnering with local artisans like Mean Max.”

Tickets are priced at $79, and available online. Proceeds directly benefit the Kiwanis Club of Glens Falls, an organization that supports the Glens Falls Salvation Army, Head Start, Amanda’s House, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks, and Special Olympics New York.