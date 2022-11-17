SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Democrat Francis Conole has conceded the race for congress in New York’s 22nd District, offering his congratulations to Republican Brandon Williams.

Conole’s concession came within hours of Onondaga County’s Board of Elections counting absentee and affidavit ballots and finalizing vote totals.

Williams leads by about 3,000 votes as of Wednesday night. More ballots will be counted in Oneida and Madison Counties, where Williams performed well.

Monday, The Associated Press and ABC News declared Williams the winner.

Williams spent the week in Washington for House freshman orientation.

Conole was never able to make up the lead Williams amassed from Election Day results.

Conole released the following statement Wednesday: