SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fred Astaire Dance Studios (FADS) in Saratoga Springs is partnering with the Anderson Financial Group of Northwestern Mutual, to be a drop-off site for Toys for Tots. To encourage donations, the dance studio will offer a free group class to anyone who stops by their Saratoga Springs location and makes a donation.

A spokesperson for FADS said they are always ready to lend a hand and give back to the community. “Our community was so willing to help raise funds and awareness for the war in Ukraine, and we couldn’t find a better way to help out families in need this holiday season,” said Elizabeth and Grey Masko, Co-Owners of FADS Saratoga Springs. “We’re very thankful to The Anderson Financial Group for their help to spread the word about our collection site and hope to make families’ holidays a little brighter this year.”

“We love to look for opportunities to give back to the community, especially now, when we can spread some holiday cheer,” said Joseph M. Anderson, Wealth Management Advisor, and Founder, of The Anderson Financial Group. “When Elizabeth and Grey approached us about working together to collect for Toys for Tots, we were very excited and more than happy to participate. Hopefully, this is only the first of many years of supporting this organization together.”

The collection box was delivered last week and will be in the foyer of the building located at 3257 US-9, Saratoga Springs, until mid-December. To receive a free group class certificate, interested donors will have to visit between Monday, November 28, and Friday, December 2. Online donations will be accepted as well.

Anyone interested in taking lessons with FADS in Saratoga Springs is invited to visit the studio and “learn what it’s all about,” a spokesperson said. The studio can be reached at (518) 587-0300.