CLEVELAND (WJW) — Free beer is free beer.

In the case of a recent Anheuser-Busch promotion, people looking to celebrate the Fourth of July on the cheap can get beer nearly for free, but they are going to have to put forth a little effort.

The promotion is a $15 rebate option on 15-packs of Bud Light, Budweiser, Budweiser Select or Budweiser Select 55. The beers have to be purchased between June 15 and July 8 and money is reimbursed in the form of a prepaid card.

If this seems familiar, it’s because the same promotion was also offered over Memorial Day Weekend.

Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2023. After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place. Modelo Especial, a Mexican lager, overtook Bud Light in U.S. retail dollar sales in the month ending June 3. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Bud Light brand has gotten much attention in the news due to pushback after the company partnered with a transgender social media influencer earlier this year. Just recently, the No. 1 beer in America fell to the No. 2 spot in sales behind Modelo Especial.

Head to the Bud Light website to find out more about the rebate.