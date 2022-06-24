SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Next week, Saratoga Springs is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the city carousel at Congress Park. The celebration comes with a free ride on the iconic feature for anyone who visits the park that day.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, the carousel’s anniversary will be celebrated by the Saratoga Springs City Council. Also present will be family and friends of Thomas McTygue, who will be commemorated for his work to save the carousel after a decline following the first leg of its life at Kaydeross Park on Saratoga Lake, starting in 1910. The carousel found its new home in Saratoga Springs in 2002.

“I’m happy to invite the public to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Carousel and to recognize former Commissioner McTygue for his herculean leadership to save the carousel and locate it in Congress Park,” said city Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub. “The City nearly lost this treasure four decades ago, and because of the efforts of Tom McTygue it was located in the park and has been enjoyed by residents and visitors ever since.”

On the day of the ceremony, the Saratoga Springs City Council has approved free carousel rides for the entire day. The carousel operated from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The 28-horse Saratoga Carousel was built in 1910 by woodcarver Marcus Charles Illions. When Kaydeross Park was sold for development in 1987, it was initially decided that the carousel and its individual horses would be put up for auction. McTygue, the Department of Public Works Commissioner at the time, presented the bid that kept the horses and their home in Saratoga Springs.