Free child seat inspections and assistance in Onondaga, Jefferson County this week

(WSYR-TV) — Free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available by appointment this week in Onondaga and Jefferson Counties.

The events hosted by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) are part of a year-long initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies along with various community safety partners offer free inspections.

These and other car seat check events aim to ensure all parents and caregivers understand how to choose an appropriate seat for the child’s age and size and how to install the seat correctly. Trained technicians will use the model of “Learn, Practice, and Explain” to educate caregivers on how to select a child restraint that will fit their child, fit their vehicle, and be used correctly every time.

Appointments are necessary. Health and safety guidelines will be in place.

Those who cannot attend this free car seat check event can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on the proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based on a child’s age and size.

Event Details:

When: Wednesday, March 17 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: New York State Police North Syracuse, 101 Constellation Way North, North Syracuse

For more information, contact New York State Police at (315) 455-2887 or dtraffic@troopers.ny.gov.

Additional safety information: By appointment only. Please contact New York State Police by phone or email to schedule an appointment. All attendees should wear a mask, as checks will be conducted inside to avoid the weather.

When: Friday, March 26 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Watertoawn Walmart — Arsenal Street, 20823 NY-3, Watertown

For more information, contact New York State Police at (315) 455-2887 or dtraffic@troopers.ny.gov.

Additional safety information: Mask use is required. Please limit attendees to one caregiver per vehicle. If possible, please make an appointment by calling 315-782-3849.

When: Friday, March 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Manlius Fire Department, 8200 Cazenovia Road, Manlius

For more information, contact Captain Slater at (315) 682-2212 or jslater@manliuspolice.org.

Additional safety information: This event will be limited to eight half-hour time slots to maintain social distance. Walk-ins are still welcome but may be asked to wait. To schedule an appointment, call the Town of Manlius Police Department at the number above, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., email the address above, or send a message through Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Town-of-Manlius-Police-Department-179212188794353/.