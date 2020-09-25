Free fishing on Saturday in New York State

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Saturday is free fishing day. New Yorkers without a license can fish for free to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day.
Even though license requirements will be waived on Saturday, all other regulations are in effect. The same goes for COVID-19 safety protocols, like staying socially distant, and wearing a mask if you can’t do so.
