Free ‘Preparing Poultry for Winter’ class available to North Country residents

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country residents have the opportunity to learn more about properly preparing their poultry for the cold weather before the winter season begins. Cornell Cooperative Extention’s Flock Talks will be presenting the “Preparing Poultry for Winter” class on Wednesday, November 17 from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The class will feature advice from the Agricultural Educator of CCE-Sullivan Michelle Proscia and Livestock and Beginning Farm Specialist with the SWNY Dairy, Livestock, and Field Crops Program Amy Barkley. The two will share information about getting chickens, turkeys, guineas, and waterfowl ready for the cold months ahead.

The class’s topics will include winter and its effects on bird biology, housing management, managing your flock through winter, feeding the flock in cold weather, predator risks, and mitigation strategies. Those interested can register online on zoom to receive a copy of the recording and notes on the various topics.