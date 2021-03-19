Free series created to teach small business owners how to utilize social media

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Washington County and the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce & CVB will co-host a series of marketing sessions, titled “Half Bites,” to help the region’s farmers and food and beverage producers utilize social media. The six, half-hour, virtual workshops will take place in April.

The free virtual workshop series was designed with farmers and food and beverage producers in mind, but is open to all businesses. Interested participants can attend one, some, or all six sessions, which will be recorded and offered to the public at a later date.

Pre-registration for Half-Bites is required no later than April 8.

The details of the six sessions are as follows:

April 13: Social Media Audit

How to review different platforms to provide an idea of strengths and weaknesses when it comes to creating a comprehensive social media strategy. (Presented by: Jessica Ziehm, Ag Marketing Educator, CCE Washington County)

April 15: Be Strategic

How to take your ideas and create content from them for your digital strategy. (Presented by: Jennifer Kraft, Taste NY Market Manager, Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce & CVB)

April 20: Connect with Your Live Audience

Learn how to use simple tools such as Facebook Live, Instagram Stories, Instagram Lens, and LinkedIn Stories on social media platforms to grow and engage your audience. And, establish connections with your customers. (Presented by: Amanda Metzger, Marketing Director, Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce & CVB)

April 22: Collaboration is Key

Partner with others on social media to create new opportunities and audiences. Using hashtags and other cross-promotions can help achieve this. (Presented by: Kate Austin-Avon, Advokate)

April 27: Photography Tips for Social Media

Up your game with eye-catching, crisp, authentic images. Take them yourself, hire a professional, or focus on content from customers. This session will include tips on how to decide which pics to use, how to take better pics yourself, editing do’s and don’ts, using filters, making a white box for products, knowing when to hire a pro, and more. (Presented by: Jessica Ziehm, Ag Marketing Educator, CCE Washington County)

April 29: Why Pay to Play?

Learn how to boost your business’s online presence with paid social media. This workshop will provide an overview on the benefits and strategies of using boosted posts and ads with your Facebook and Instagram strategy, in addition to providing tips on growing your fan base, measuring performance, and remarketing to your current customers. (Presented by: John Volza, Digital Marketing Strategist, Mannix Marketing)

Half Bites is sponsored by Taste NY at the Adirondacks Welcome Center.