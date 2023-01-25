QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – West Mountain Ski Area is busy with skiing and snowboarding as usual this winter, especially now that the region is as snowy as ski mountains need them to be. This weekend, West Mountain is hosting a day of winter sports for free.

West Mountain’s annual Snowfest is set for this Saturday, Jan. 28, from 2-6 p.m. The afternoon includes bonfires and drink specials.

Those who want to ski for free can visit Nemer CJDR of Saratoga or Queensbury to pick up a free 4-hour ski ticket voucher. Supplies are limited. West Mountain notes that pets and outside alcohol and coolers are not permitted.

West Mountain features 25 runs, 29 trails, and a vertical climb of 1,010 feet. The ski area is located at 59 West Mountain Road in Queensbury.

West Mountain is a popular ski and snowboarding spot for the Glens Falls/Queensbury area at large, and its owners are working to grow it. Last year, owners Sara and Spencer Montgomery unveiled a plan to add 200 residences, a new lodge, a hotel, and other amenities along the north end of the mountain, along West Mountain Road.