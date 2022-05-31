ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) have partnered with Trualta to offer Trualta’s web-based caregiver education and support platform at no cost to any unpaid caregiver in New York State. Funding for this initiative is supported in the Fiscal Year 2023 state budget.

Trualta’s evidence-based caregiver training and support platform helps families build skills to manage care at home for loved ones of any age. It also connects to local resources and support services by delivering personalized education, training, and information links.

Once registered, caregivers can select personalized training and track their progress on topics like self-care, stroke recovery, dementia care, medication management, and more. Users can log in from any computer, tablet, or smartphone.

There are an estimated 4.1 million caregivers in New York State who provide 2.68 billion hours of unpaid care. 61% worry about caring for a loved one and 70% reported at least one mental health symptom during the pandemic, according to the NYSOFA.

A 2021 study in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports found a high rate of retention and engagement among caregivers who used the Trualta platform to support their care for loved ones with dementia: 84% of participants reported using at least one skill they learned from Trualta. More than half of the caregivers (56%) reported allocating more time for self-care after using Trualta.