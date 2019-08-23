Friday is fifth annual Pride Day at the fair

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday is the fifth annual Pride Day at the Great New York State Fair. The celebration has grown over the years at the fair into a full day of entertainment and activities that you have the chance to take part in.

The day is extra special this year, because it is the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, and who better to help lead the celebration than a Stonewall survivor? Martin Boyce will be the grand marshal at the fair’s Pride Parade this year. Not only is it his first-time leading a parade, but it is also his first time at the fair. He says the kindness and pride he’s already experience is not only inspiring, but proof of the evolution of the pride movement.

“I’m amazed. I’m amazed at the evolution of gay rights. I’m amazing Syracuse invited me. As a kid, I used to watch every movie about the state fair, but I never was in one,” Boyce said. “There was no collective pride. But after Stonewall, not long, it took for collective pride to kick in, and now we are a people with pride, and developing a history.”

So what kind of things can you get involved in at Pride Day? There is a booth full of material, information and resources, and Boyce will be signing copies of the Stonewall Reader.