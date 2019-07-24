Fried Specialties introducing ‘Sudden Death’ sandwich, ‘Breakfast Burger’ at New York State Fair

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for something new to try at the New York State Fair? Fried Specialties, the same vendor that brought the Defibrillator and the Heart Attack to the fair, is back at it again, introducing two new offerings.

The Sudden Death is described as two hamburgers, stuffed with macaroni and cheese, pork belly and jalapenos, and wrapped in bacon strips and then deep-fried. It comes with a side of melted cheddar cheese, or for those who like it spicy, a habanero sauce.

The Breakfast Burger is a half-pound burger topped with sausage, bacon, ham, eggs and hashbrowns.

Fried Specialties will also have Deep-Fried Banana Bread.

Fried Specialties is known for their crazy creations. They also offer The Defibrillator (a burger with deep-fried pickles, cheese curds, bacon and cheddar cheese, with two grilled cheese sandwiches for buns), the New York Harvester (a deep-fried Thanksgiving dinner on a bun of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cheese and cranberry sauce on sourdough bread with gravy for dipping) and the Heart Attack (two Hofmann hot dogs stuffed with chili, cheddar cheese and a pickle, wrapped in bacon and, of course, deep fried and skewered on a stick, topped with cheddar cheese and jalapenos, dressed in chocolate sauce and with a piece of Hershey’s chocolate.)