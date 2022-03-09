(WSYR-TV) — Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday that it will resume seasonal, nonstop service from Syracuse to Raleigh-Durham this spring.

Beginning April 28, Frontier will have flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

“We are thrilled to again announce new service from Syracuse,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Today’s announcement is a reflection of our very strong commitment to provide consumers in the region with even more of Frontier’s ultra-low fares and friendly service.”

The airline, which uses A320 and A320neo aircraft, can carry 180-186 passengers.

“We’re excited that Central New Yorkers can resume convenient leisure travel directly to Raleigh-Durham next month,” said SRAA Executive Director Jason Terreri. “Frontier’s resumption of service will reconnect Central New York to one of our top requested markets.”

Syracuse Hancock International Airport offers 29 nonstop destinations flights.