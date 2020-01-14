Digital Exclusive: Military Police save a woman’s life on Fort Drum

WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – CPL. Joel Boulden and SSG. Casey Raines responded to an EMS Assist on Ft. Drum.
Little did they know this “routine call” would have them performing life saving measures and saving a woman’s life.
Watch the full video for more details on their experience.
