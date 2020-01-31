Ft. Drum considered as possible home of fourth Army Corps Headquarters, petition kicks off in support

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Advocate Drum, the Ft. Drum Regional Liaison Organization, announced today that a petition drive has kicked off in support of stationing the fourth Army Corps Headquarters at Fort Drum.

A fourth corp headquarters, with approximately 630 soldiers, will be based in the continental United States and maintain a rotational Operational Command Post (OCP) of about 200 soldiers in Europe.

A press release from the FDRLO explains the command post will conduct operational planning, oversee rotational and permanently stationed tactical units, and provide mission command of initial combat operations in the event of conflict.

According to the FDRLO, the North Country has the community capacity to address the off-post quality needs of an additional 630 soldiers and support their families as they maintain a rotational Operational Command Post in Europe.

Congresswoman Stefanik is a proud partner with Advocate Drum and supports their decision to launch a local online petition to gain community support on this decision.

“I strongly support Fort Drum being designated as the selection site for a fourth Army Corps Headquarters,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Fort Drum has proved it has the capacity to rapidly expand to support the additional soldiers and their families in order to successfully advance our national defense strategy and increase our military readiness. I am proud to be a partner and advocate for Fort Drum and will continue to work closely with them throughout this process.”

It is expected that the Department of the Army will make this decision quickly. If you would like to show your support by signing the petition, you can do so at the FDRLO’s website, www.fdrlo.org.

