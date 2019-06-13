Fort Drum Corner

-
10th Mountain Blizzard – May Edition
In this edition,the Division change of command is highlighted, as we bid farewell to MG Walter Piatt and Family, welcoming MG Brian Mennes and Family to the 10th Mountain Division. In an additional treat, WWII veteran Mr. Euel Akins visited Fort Drum where he was honored for his service. Soldiers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team completed JRTC Rotation 19-06, claiming victory over the OPFOR, as 86th IBCT prepares to start their own rotation.Read More »
-
-
North Country recognized as a Great American Defense Community
The North Country region of New York, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties, is one of five communities across the country named to the 2019 Class of Great American Defense Communities, the Association of Defense Communities (ADC) announced in conjunction with USAA, the program’s official sponsor.Read More »
-
In meeting with Army Chief of Staff nominee McConville, Schumer pushes Ft….
U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer, during an in-person meeting with General James C. McConville, the nominee to become the chief of staff of the U.S. Army, urged him and top military brass to continue their long-standing support of Fort Drum and to ensure that the 10th Mountain Division receives the resources and upgrades it needs to remain at the vanguard of the nation’s defense.Read More »
-
Hometown Hero: SSG Ifegwu
Hometown Hero: SSG IfegwuRead More »
-
10th Mountain Blizzard – April Edition
April Edition Highlights: Staff Sgt. Travis Atkins’ posthumous Medal of Honor presentation, awarded for his bravery, selfless service and sacrifice. Soldiers from 2nd Brigade Combat Team continue to train worldwide traveling to North Macedonia for an exercise, while DIVARTY Soldiers rigorously prepared for Summit Strike…Read More »
-
Kohl’s announcing weekly Military Monday discount
Kohl’s has launched a weekly discount at all its stores called Military Monday.Read More »
-
President Trump bestows Medal of Honor to a Fort Drum soldier killed in Iraq
President Trump bestowed the nation’s highest honor to an Army serviceman killed while serving in Iraq.Read More »
-
Fort Drum regional economic impact totals nearly $1.9 billion and supports…
According to the results of its economic impact model, Advocate Drum (also known as the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization, or FDRLO) estimates that Fort Drum’s 2018 economic impact totaled $1.9 billion in the three-county region that includes the counties of Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence.Read More »
-
10th Mountain Blizzard – March Edition
March Edition Highlights: 1st Brigade Combat Team finishing JRTC rotation 19-04, making easy work of Geronimo, while Soldiers from the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team traveled to Austria to represent the 10th Mountain Division and the U.S. in the largest international mountaineering competition in the world. The Patriot Brigade prepared Soldiers for the rigors of Ranger School, and the Commandos continued to provide forward security to an expeditionary advising mission in Afghanistan.Read More »