Fugitive Christopher Block found in Skaneateles, taken into custody

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The nearly 35-hour search for convicted kidnapper and rapist Christopher Block is over. Block, who cut off his ankle bracelet on Wednesday night, was captured around 8:30 a.m. Friday near the Skaneateles Country Club and was brought to the Jamesville Correctional Facility.

Block cut off and ditched his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Village of Skaneateles.

It was more than 18 hours from the time Block cut off his ankle bracelet until we officially received word from the State Department of Corrections that is was actively searching for Block, who they called a “dangerous” man.

The biggest question that remains now is what new charges will Block face? The short answer is he won’t face any new charges. The Onondaga County District Attorney says this is a parole violation only and that new charges will not be filed, but Block will likely go back to state prison.

For now, Block is at the Jamesville Correctional Facility and was taken there after his capture in Skaneateles.

Block was behind bars for 34 years and released from prison in December and assigned that ankle bracelet. The state allowed him to serve the remainder of his sentence on parole. Block was convicted in 1984 of violently raping and kidnapping two women in their 20s in the City of Syracuse.

It is not clear how long Block will remain at Jamesville Correctional Facility before having a parole hearing and being sent back to state prison.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck released a statement on Friday morning thanking everyone involved. It reads: