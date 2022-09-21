NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – Mass MoCa boasts buildings full of curated artwork by visionaries from across the world, all in the frames of a former factory that boasts plenty of outdoor space for live music. This weekend, that space will be put to good use.

The 2022 annual Freshgrass Festival is coming this Friday-Sunday, Sept. 23-25. The festival is spread across four stages, featuring folk music and a wide range of sounds. The festival comes with admission to Mass MoCa’s galleries, giving a full weekend of artistic exploration to anyone who makes the trip. Early-day shows tend to play in the museum courtyard spaces, then move out to the lawn and indoor barn-dance spaces later on.

Tickets are priced at $174 for a 3-day pass for an adult, or $119 for a 3-day pass for a student, and down from there for single-day prices. The festival includes the FreshGrass Awards, with categories for bands, banjo, fiddle and guitar players showing new talent.

The Freshgrass 2022 schedule boasts a full list of live music. The lineup for this year includes:

Friday, Sept. 23

10 a.m. Museum opens

5 p.m. Festival gates open

6 p.m. Freshgrass Commission: The Bluegrass Concertos, feat. Jerry Douglas, Sierra Hull & Corner House

6:15 p.m. Billy Keane at No Depression Stage

7 p.m. Never Come Down at Joe’s Field

7:55 p.m. Miko Marks at Joe’s Field

9:30 p.m. Old Crow Medicine Show at Joe’s Field

10:45 p.m. Trampled by Turtles at No Depression Stage



Saturday, Sept. 24

10:45 a.m. Gates open

11 a.m. Museum opens Freshgrass Awards: Band and Banjo, at Hunter Center Willi Carlile at No Depression Stage

12:30 p.m. California Bluegrass Reunion feat. Darol Anger, John Reischman, Bill Evans, Jim Nunally, Sharon Gilchrist and Chad Manning, at No Depression Stage

1:30 p.m. Willie Watson at Joe’s Field

2 p.m. Alison Brown at Hunter Center

2:30 p.m. Misty Blues at No Depression Stage

3:15 p.m. Aoife O’Donovan at Joe’s Field

4:15 p.m. Sierra Ferrell at No Depression Stage

4:45 p.m. Black Legacy Project at Hunter Center

5:15 p.m. Skip Marley at Joe’s Field

6:15 p.m. The Jerry Douglass Band at No Depression Stage

7:15 p.m. The Del McCoury Band at Joe’s Field

9 p.m. Gary Clark Jr. at Joe’s Field

10:30 p.m. The Lil Smokies at No Depression Stage



Sunday, Sept. 25