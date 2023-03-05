BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Professional Firefighters Association announced funeral arrangements for fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno.

Arno was killed while battling a four-alarm fire on Main Street. He was a three year veteran of the Buffalo Fire Department.

A wake will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at Amigone Funeral Home. A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10 and St. Joseph’s Cathedral.

The fire department is accepting donations on behalf of Arno’s family. He leaves behind a wife and 3-year-old daughter.

In lieu of flowers, Arno’s family requested that memorials be made in his name to the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to Sweet Buffalo.