FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sunday, May 14, marked two weeks since the deadly Oswego County crash that took the lives of now two Fulton teens and left two others seriously hurt.

17-year-old Rylee Bartlett was killed at the scene of the Sunday night crash along State Route 48 in the Town of Granby. Her boyfriend, 16-year-old Brady Niver died eight days later at Upstate Hospital.

On Sunday, friends and family gathered inside Foster Funeral Home in Fulton to say goodbye Brady Niver. His girlfriend, Rylee Bartlett’s funeral was also at Foster Funeral Home just last weekend.

The song “We Will Rock You” by Queen played at the beginning of Brady’s funeral.

“I am Heather Niver, Brady’s mom and I always will be. He was a good boy, a great kid and none of this seems real,” said Heather Niver, Brady’s mother.

An emotional day for those who knew and loved Brady. Heather Niver called her son the “heart collector.”

“Brady had the biggest heart, that’s why he was the heart collector. To know Brady was to love Brady. I told everyone that would listen to me for those 8 days at the hospital everybody loves Brady,” said Heather Niver.

According to Brady’s obituary, “he fought valiantly for eight days but tragically succumbed to the injuries he sustained from a car accident.”

Aside from being called the heart collector, the teen is being remembered for so many things, including being a kind, thoughtful and funny person. His triplet sister, Reese, called Brady “our protector” and said he was her older brother by just one minute.

“He was our protector, he was our humor, he was our strength. He brought so much energy to our family. There was never a dull moment with him,” said Reese Niver.

Reese Niver also shared a memory of her “big” brother.

“One time after school I just walked into the door. I still had my backpack on and he tried to do this wrestling move on me and I fell right on my head. He laughed for a couple minutes and but then afterwards he asked if I was ok,” said Reese Niver.

Brady’s other triplet sister, Riley Niver, also shared her brother’s message.

“Be kind, be strong, be determined and be a champion, like Brady,” said Riley Niver.

A message that will forever live in their hearts.

Brady’s friends and family are staying inspired by a movement Brady’s mom named, “Brady Strong.” It shows strength through struggle like Brady did in the hospital.

