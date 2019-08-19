Funeral held for multiple children killed in PA daycare fire

Hundreds of mourners came together on Saturday to remember four children killed in a daycare fire in Erie, Pennsylvania that happened last Sunday.
The funeral service was held at the Bayfront convention center.
The youngest of the four victims was nine-months old. The oldest child was eight.
The first responders who tried to save the children the night of the fire attended the funeral and were honored with a standing ovation.
Firefighters helped to carry the caskets of the children.
A funeral service for the fifth child killed in the fire will be held Tuesday.