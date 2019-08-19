Funeral held for multiple children killed in PA daycare fire

News
Posted: / Updated:

Hundreds of mourners came together on Saturday to remember four children killed in a daycare fire in Erie, Pennsylvania that happened last Sunday.

The funeral service was held at the Bayfront convention center.

The youngest of the four victims was nine-months old. The oldest child was eight.

The first responders who tried to save the children the night of the fire attended the funeral and were honored with a standing ovation.

Firefighters helped to carry the caskets of the children.

A funeral service for the fifth child killed in the fire will be held Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story