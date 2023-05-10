(WSYR-TV) — Funeral services for Brady Niver, the second teen killed in a car accident in Fulton, will be held this weekend.

Calling hours are from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday at Foster Funeral Home. The funeral is at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, also at Foster Funeral Home.

“Brady was kind, funny, thoughtful, energetic, brutally honest, and a jokester. His strength and determination are what set him apart. We often called him the “heart collector” because of everyone he met; he would keep little pieces of their heart. Brady was strong. Brady was determined. Brady was a champion in everyone’s hearts. He had a unique ability to bring people together,” stated Foster Funeral Home in Brady’s obituary.