GALLERY: Capital Region communities waking up to winter wonderland in spring

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Despite it being the end of April, some upstate communities woke up to winter weather Monday morning.
According to snow total reports gathered by the NEWS10 storm tracker team, come counties saw anywhere from 2″ to 12.” Several counties are seeing power outages in their communities. National Grid crews are on site working to restore power.
Here’s a gallery of images submitted by our viewers Monday morning:
