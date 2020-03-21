Gallery: Kenny Rogers in photos

Kenny Rogers, the Houston-born performer with the husky voice and silver beard sold tens of millions of records, won three Grammys and was the star of TV movies based on “The Gambler” and other songs, making him a superstar in the ‘70s and ’80s.
Rogers thrived for some 60 years before he retired from touring in 2017 at age 79. He died at his home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, on Friday night of natural causes.
