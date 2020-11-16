GALLERY: Wind storm causes severe damage around Western New York

(This car was stuck on Niagara St. in Buffalo. Video shared by Luiza.)
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — High winds and rain brought down trees and knocked out power across Western New York Sunday and Monday. Here are some photos of the damage sent in by local residents.
MONDAY
SUNDAY
