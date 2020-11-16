GALLERY: Wind storm causes severe damage around Western New York

News
Posted: / Updated:

(This car was stuck on Niagara St. in Buffalo. Video shared by Luiza.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — High winds and rain brought down trees and knocked out power across Western New York Sunday and Monday. Here are some photos of the damage sent in by local residents.

MONDAY

  • Steve, South Wales
  • Sharon, Sheldon
  • Patty, Amherst
  • Joshua, Depew
  • John, docks by the Peace Bridge
  • John, docks by the Peace Bridge

SUNDAY

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story